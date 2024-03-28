March 28, 2024

MPs demand urgent action on liver transplant patient care

By Nikolaos Prakas00
MPs at the House health committee on Thursday called on state health services organisation (Okypy) and the health ministry to promptly address the hospitalisation and post-operative care of liver transplant patients.

The committee requested an update within a week regarding the possibility of accommodating these patients in beds at the Nicosia General Hospital’s transplant clinic.

They also requested information within approximately one month on the progress of efforts to train doctors from Cyprus in medical centres abroad to effectively treat such patients.

It was highlighted during the meeting that there are approximately 200 liver transplant patients in Cyprus who require monitoring by qualified medical personnel.

Journalist Stavros Kyprianou, speaking on behalf of the Association of Liver Patients, expressed concern over significant delays in the implementation of actions announced by the health ministry since 2022 for establishing a hepatology clinic.

He added that although positions for doctors specialising in hepatology were advertised in December, there was no expression of interest.

