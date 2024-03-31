March 31, 2024

Blaming Ukraine for terrorist attacks is a planned provocation by Russia

file photo: search and rescue operations at the crocus city hall concert venue after a deadly attack, outside moscow
Search and rescue operations at the Crocus City Hall concert venue after a deadly attack, outside Moscow

By Ruslan Nimchynskyi

Ukraine categorically rejects the accusations, put forth by Russian officials claiming Ukraine`s involvement in the shooting at the Crocus concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region.

We consider such accusations to be a planned provocation by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian society, create conditions for increased mobilisation of Russian citizens to participate in the aggression against our country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.

The narratives propagated by Russia consistently assign culpability elsewhere. Putin and his cohorts simply deflect blame against others. They always resort to the same methods. It’s been done before.

The Russian regime has a long history of bloody provocations by its special services, such as the terrorist attack on the Kashirskoye highway in 1999. There have been blown-up houses, shootings and explosions.

Putin’s dictatorship recognises no red lines and no moral boundaries, demonstrating a willingness to sacrifice its populace for political expediency, evident in the thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties resulting from missile strikes, artillery shelling and systematic torture during the war against Ukraine.

Any attempt to justify such allegations by citing movements of suspects towards the Ukrainian border lacks credibility, as the ongoing full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation has saturated the region with security forces.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale military invasion, the defence forces of Ukraine have directed their efforts solely to repel armed aggression by the aggressor state, refraining from violence against non-combatants, a contrast to Russia’s reprehensible tactics.

Russia’s purported calls for enhanced international cooperation against terrorism are disingenuous, serving as a thinly veiled attempt to absolve itself of responsibility for terrorist activities against Ukraine, while seeking to portray itself as a victim of terrorism to mitigate international isolation.

The massive daily shelling of critical civilian and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine, the killings of civilians, as well as the entire unprovoked aggressive war unleashed by Moscow against our country, underscore Russia’s status as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Those hundreds of thousands of Russian nationals committing atrocities on Ukrainian land would surely be enough to stop any terrorists. And if Russians are ready to silently die in “Crocus Halls” not demanding any answers from their security and intelligence agencies, then Putin will try to turn such a situation to his personal advantage again.

The global community must unite in unequivocally condemning terrorism in all its forms, including the recent incident in the Moscow region, without lending support to Putin’s regime or diverting attention from its ongoing acts of aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian bloody regime should be held accountable for the unprovoked, unjustified and illegal armed aggression against Ukraine and for the war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian military forces within Ukrainian territory.

We call on the international community to strongly reject Russia’s false accusations of Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the shooting in Krasnogorsk and to strengthen its support for our country in countering Russia’s criminal aggression.

 

Ruslan Nimchynskyi is the Ukrainian ambassador to Cyprus

 

