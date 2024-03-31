March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
New migrant boat arrives at Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter
A boat with 20 irregular migrants on board was detected off the coast of Cape Greco by the police on Sunday.

Police and an ambulance rushed to the coast to carry out checks on the arrivals, with the aim of then transferring them onwards to the competent authorities.

staff reporter

