April 1, 2024

Cyprus would consider sending medical help to Gaza

By Jonathan Shkurko
vessels depart with humanitarian aid for gaza, from larnaca
A tugboat towing a barge loaded with humanitarian aid out of Larnaca on Saturday

Health Minister Michael Damianos said on Monday that currently there are no requests for the dispatch of doctors or nurses as part of the Amalthea humanitarian initiative aimed at providing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“At the moment, we have had no requests to send our doctors and nurses to Gaza,” he said from Paphos.

However, he did not rule out that such requests could be forwarded to the health ministry in the upcoming weeks.

“Of course, we will carefully consider any call for help in the future. For now, the only thing dispatched to Gaza from Cyprus is humanitarian aid,” Damianos said, referring to food.

In the meantime, three ships loaded with humanitarian aid sent from Cyprus are expected to arrive in Gaza on Monday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the three vessels, the Open Arms, the Jennifer, and the Ledra Dynamics, as well as the Ares barge, are “moving normally” towards their destination.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos had said on Saturday that a total of 332 tonnes of aid were being taken to Gaza, as well as supporting equipment, including a crane which will be used to unload the aid, and a crew to operate the crane.

He added that in the meantime, preparations are underway for the next shipment of aid.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

