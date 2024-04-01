April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Political parties mark Eoka uprising anniversary

By Andria Kades00
Ëåìåóüò  1ç Áðñéëßïõ  Õðïõñãüò Ìåôáöïñþí
Eoka parade in Limassol

Archbishop Georgios on Monday said Eoka Day marked on April 1 should be a wakeup call for imitation for Cyprus to “end its struggle for liberation”.

His brief statements to journalists were made outside the Apostolou Varnava church after a service attended by politicians.

Political parties underscored the importance of solving the Cyprus problem as they commemorated April 1. Also known as Eoka Day, it marks the start of the uprising in Cyprus against British colonialism.

Disy described it as “one of the greatest reference points of our country’s history.” The struggle today is for freedom against Turkish occupation and Cyprus’ reunification, the party said.

Cyprus was leased to the British empire and was formally annexed by Britain at the end of the First World War.

On April 1, 1955, Eoka whose aim was unification with Greece (Enosis), started a guerilla war, targeting British military installations on the island.

The campaign against the British lasted for the next four years. On August 16, 1960, a cease-fire was reached and Cyprus attained independence after the Zurich and London Agreement between the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey.

Edek described the anniversary as a day of “honour, admiration and gratitude for those who undertook the anti-colonial, national liberation struggle of Eoka between 1955 to 1959”.

“For those who, with meagre means but with courage and faith, became the vanguard of the Cypriot people in the struggle for freedom from the anachronistic, brutal British colonialism.”

The true vindication of Eoka fighters will come when a solution to the Cyprus problem is achieved, Edek specified.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

‘Cambridge Day’ a first for Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Cyprus winery creates exceptional bottles

George Kassianos

Petrides to run as Elam MEP – April Fool

Andria Kades

Who’s not sleeping in Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Larnaca aid ships expected in Gaza within the day

Jonathan Shkurko

Christodoulides hopes for Tatar’s positive response to UN

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign