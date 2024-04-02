April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Main

Cyprus, Greece share common goals on Cyprus problem, says President

By Jonathan Shkurko02
ÐôÄ  Õðïõñãüò Åîùôåñéêþí ÅëëÜäáò
Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis with President Nikos Christodoulides and his counterpart Constantinos Kombos

Cyprus and Greece share common goals and aspirations regarding the need to resume talks on the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said after meeting Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis on Tuesday.

Responding to questions after the meeting, the President said that Cyprus and Greece agree on a wide array of topics, “but most importantly on the necessity to restart talks.”

He added that the meeting took place to exchange views and specific actions within the framework of efforts by the UN Secretary-General to achieve this common goal.

Asked to comment on the statement made by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who on Tuesday said he would not step back, seeking confirmation of “sovereign equality and equal international status”, Christodoulides said he would not publicly comment on it and stressed that the Cyprus problem would not be resolved through public statements.

He confirmed that Tatar will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the coming days.

“I welcome their meeting. I hope he [Tatar] will respond to the UN Secretary-General’s call,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Bomb goes off in Strovolos

Staff Reporter

Hamas arrives in Cairo for ceasefire talks with deal ‘on the table’

Reuters News Service

Court voids asylum seeker’s access to classified documents

Elias Hazou

Israel broadening its operation as Lebanon’s Baalbek hit for first time since start of Gaza war

Reuters News Service

Putin says Russia will push further into Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Forestry department bolstered with new equipment

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign