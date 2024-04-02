April 2, 2024

Fibre optic cables ‘will not impact environment’

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The beach in Yeroskipou

The installation of undersea fibre optic cables in Yeroskipou will not impact areas under the Natura 2000 framework or other Special Protection Areas (SPAs), a report by the environmental department confirmed on Tuesday.

However, the report also warned that the project intersects a migratory bird passage, corresponding to an area falling within a Natura 2000 site.

The Submarine Cable Blue (Blues SCS) project involves the installation of an undersea fibre optic cable to establish connectivity between France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

The total cable length measures 521,020 kilometres. The landing point in Cyprus is located on the beach of Yeroskipou and will be made at an existing Primetel terminal.

According to the environmental department, the selection of the proposed route is based on geophysical data collected in collaboration with external partners. The study area covers both terrestrial and marine areas.

Construction activities associated with the project are expected to cause temporary visual impacts, especially during the excavation and construction phases,” the report said.

“However, strict mitigation measures have been proposed, such as adherence to a well-structured construction programme, proper planning, and good site management to ensure the restoration of affected areas to their initial state.”

The report also added that potential impacts on the soil due to compression and disturbance have been identified.

“Mitigation measures will need to focus on avoiding compression by using lighter equipment and strategic planning, aiming at minimising unnecessary activities.

“Furthermore, measures are proposed to prevent soil contamination from leaks during excavation activities, including regular maintenance checks of vehicles and equipment.”

Finally, the report said construction activities are not expected to significantly affect local water resources, including beaches, groundwater systems and rivers.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

