April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus awarded ‘Retail Business of the Year’

By Press Release01
Lidl Cyprus stood out at this year’s Cyprus Retail and Sales Awards, which highlight practices and achievements that pave the way for commercial activity in Cyprus.

The company attained very important distinctions, being named ‘Retail Business of the Year’, proving it is continually evolving and innovating, adopting practices that meet the challenges of one of the most competitive and demanding of sectors, such as sales.

“Our award as the ‘Retail Company of the Year’ is the result of teamwork,” said Lidl Cyprus Regional Manager Vasilis Lagogiannis upon receiving the award. “At Lidl Cyprus, no one works alone, but together – and together, we achieve these results.”

In addition to the ‘Retail Business of the Year’ distinction, Lidl Cyprus won an additional 11 awards:

  • One Platinum award, two Gold awards and one Silver award for Electronic Price Labels (ESL-Electronic Shelf Labels) in categories ‘CRM & Shopper Analysis’, ‘Transformation & Innovation’, ‘Energy ‘Management / Consumption Reduction’ and ‘Sales Department of the Year’ respectively.
  • Three Gold awards for the Automated Ordering System AutoDispo in the categories ‘Supply Chain’, ‘Sales Department of the Year’ and ‘Multichannel/ Omnichannel Retail Network (digital technologies & information and transaction services)’.
  • Silver award for the ‘Demand Curve’ Work Programme in ‘Shopping Experience’ category.
  • Silver award for the ‘Lidl – Mobile Office’ Programme in the category ‘Creation & Utilisation of Mobile Applications’.
  • Bronze award for ‘Store Process Portal’ in the category ‘Education & Sales Management Development’.
  • Bronze award for the ‘PEP 2.0 Programme – Automations in creating a work plan’ in the category ‘Innovation in Management (development of information &amp; digital systems)’.

Beyond honours, for Lidl Cyprus these awards highlight one of its greatest responsibilities towards consumers: to continue to innovate and develop the sales sector, via practices and programmes benefitting both customers and employees, while offering products with the best price-quality ratio.

