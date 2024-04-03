April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest for crypto deal theft

By Andria Kades00
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a €50,000 robbery investigation.

A police bulletin said at around 1:30pm on Tuesday, a 36-year-old man in Limassol met with another individual to buy cryptocurrency.

However, the 36-year-old was attacked by the man he met with, along with two other persons.

The three suspects stole over €50,000 and fled the scene.

Police secured an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old who was arrested shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Calls for transparency on First Lady’s social support fund

Andria Kades

Cyprus left without firefighting aircraft

Andria Kades

Cabinet ratifies police and FBI cooperation

Andria Kades

Two arrested for migrant boat arrival

Andria Kades

Three homophobic attacks took place in the past ten days

Gina Agapiou

Spring concerts bring classical music

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign