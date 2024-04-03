April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russia says NATO, at 75, has returned to Cold War mindset

By Reuters News Service00
nato secretary general stoltenberg gives press conference to present nato's annual report in brussels
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Russia said on Wednesday that NATO had returned to a Cold War mindset as the alliance marks its 75th anniversary this week.

“Today, in relations with Russia, the bloc has returned to Cold War settings,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She said NATO has no place in the “multipolar world” that Moscow says it seeks to build in order to end U.S. dominance, but that it remains the focus of Russian attention.

President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his “special military operation” in Ukraine in 2022 with the stated aim of preventing NATO from expanding its footprint close to Russia. But the war has served to galvanise the alliance, which has expanded to 32 members by admitting Finland and Sweden.

NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss proposals that would give the alliance a more direct role in coordinating the supply of arms, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine.

Western governments say they are helping Ukraine fight for its survival in the face of Russia’s invasion. Zakharova said NATO’s history was “full of aggressive adventures that brought wars and destruction to many nations”, and its anniversary was no cause for celebration.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Russia says concert attack has sparked jump in army recruitment

Reuters News Service

Pope deplores deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from ‘folly of war’

Reuters News Service

White House hosts muted Ramadan event as Biden’s Israel policy draws anger

Reuters News Service

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills seven, traps 77 (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Baltika sues Carlsberg subsidiaries for over $900 mln in damages

Reuters News Service

Ukraine lowers army draft age to 25 to generate more fighting power

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign