April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Support centre for gambling addicts opens in Paralimni

By Andria Kades
A roulette wheel. Named “Kinitro” (“motivation” in Greek), the centre aims to help people with a “problematic or pathological attitude” in the way in which they deal with gambling.

A treatment centre to help adults dealing with a gambling addiction will begin operating in Paralimni, the national betting authority (NBA) and addictions authority (NAAC) announced on Wednesday.

It will offer a free counselling programme for people who want to reduce how much they gamble. The centre will also provide support for family members of gambling addicts, irrespective of whether the addict is receiving help or not.

Support will come in the form of individual therapy, group therapy and family counselling.

Anyone following the treatment programme, which will be individualised to the specific needs of every person, will also be able to receive extra support from a social worker at the centre.

Kinitro will help individuals explore how their problematic behaviour with gambling began. It will also help participants develop coping mechanisms to abstain, training them to deal with high-risk situations and teaching them how to handle emotional reactions. Ultimately the centre aims to help recovering gambling addicts rebuild their lives based on personal values and beliefs.

Head of the national betting authority Ioanna Fiakkou said there are no such services in the area.

Those interested can reach the centre at 23 250313 or at 39 Archiepiskopou Makarios G’ 39, Diam. 21, 5280, Paralimni.

