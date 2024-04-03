April 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Valentina Georgiadou appointed as Finance Commissioner

By Souzana Psara02
valentina
Finance Commissioner Valentina Georgiadou

Valentina Georgiadou has been appointed as the new Financial Commissioner, vacating her previous role as Deputy Financial Commissioner, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said that “the Board of Directors of the Unified Body for the Out-of-Court Resolution of Financial Disputes, after evaluating the applications of those who showed interest and submitted a relevant application, determined that Valentina Georgiadou meets in the best possible the required qualifications, and has the skills and experience”.

It should be noted that this appointment, set for a five-year term, fills the gap created by Pavlos Ioannou’s departure on July 1, after his time in the role had concluded. Notably, Ioannou will now run as MEP on the Elam ticket.

Previously, Georgiadou served as deputy Financial Commissioner, having held that position from 2019 until now.

Moreover, despite the cabinet’s autonomy from the board of directors’ recommendations, it eventually fully approved its decision, leading to Georgiadou’s promotion.

Georgiadou has a background in law. Aside from her role as Deputy Finance Commissioner, she has also been functioning as the acting Finance Commissioner for the last 10 months.

Meanwhile, it’s important to mention that the ministry, as reported by online outlet StockWatch, will not deliberate on the appointment of a new governor for the Central Bank in today’s session.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Large quantities of medicines destroyed by flood

Iole Damaskinos

Neocleous Tower: A paradigm of sustainable and innovative workspace in Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Turkey inflation hit 68.5% ahead of election blow to ruling party

Reuters News Service

Fitch removes Israel from ‘rating watch negative’, keeps A+ rating

Reuters News Service

Oil extends gains as geopolitical supply risks intensify

Reuters News Service

Christodoulides: Temporary Gaza port nearing completion

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign