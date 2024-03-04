March 4, 2024

Former financial ombudsman to run as Elam MEP

By Andria Kades04
Former Financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou

Former financial ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou will run as MEP on the Elam ticket, the far-right party announced on Monday.

Ioannou will be classed as candidate “according to merit” and has accepted the platform available to him through Elam, the party added.

During Ioannou’s 10-year term he demonstrated his ability to “rationally, fairly and objectively promote the interests of the citizens”.

Elam underlined its certainty that Ioannou “will continue to work tirelessly with the same zeal and dedication that he displayed during his term as financial ombudsman, with characteristics that made the institution one of the most reliable and efficient in the Republic of Cyprus.

“His dedication to democratic principles, his academic training and his technocratic experiences in various issues, including national security, are a guarantee of a cooperation aimed at representing us in the European Parliament and promoting the interests of Cyprus in the EU,” Elam stressed.

