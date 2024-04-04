April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Army camps may be used to house irregular migrants

By Andria Kades012
Παράτυποι μεταναστες έφτασαν δια θαλασσής στην Κύπρο από τον Λίβανο
Irregular migrants waiting for processing at Larnaca port on Wednesday

The government may begin sending migrants to army camps across Nicosia if arrivals do not slow down, it emerged on Thursday.

Currently, over 1,300 people are at Pournara reception centre with authorities fearing that if more migrants arrive, the space in the facility may become too tight.

In the past week, 739 migrants arrived in the span of 50 hours in boats arriving from Lebanon.

Though the government is not yet at the stage to take the migrants to army camps, the idea has been floated, reports said.

The surge in arrivals from Lebanon has irked Cypriot authorities who have conveyed a message to Lebanon, as the two have an agreement to stop migrants reaching the island’s shores.

Earlier this week, the National Security Council held a snap meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides saying “I fully understand the challenges Lebanon is facing, but exporting migrants to Cyprus should not be the answer and cannot be accepted. To that end, the EU should also stand by Cyprus in tangible ways.”

House president Annita Demetriou was also meeting with the Lebanese ambassador to Cyprus on Thursday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Remand for migrant boat driver

Staff Reporter

AG briefed over monastery scandal ‘for hours’

Andria Kades

Beon: the most technologically-advanced office in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

FM: ‘Swift and thorough’ investigation into attack on WCK in Gaza

Iole Damaskinos

Limassol marathon expected to draw 17,000

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign