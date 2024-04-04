April 4, 2024

Cypriot jailed in Singapore for money laundering

By Andria Kades0361
view of items seized during a police raid, in singapore
A combination picture shows banknotes seized during a police raid, in Singapore,

A Singapore court on Thursday jailed a second defendant in its biggest-ever money laundering probe, news outlet The Straits Times reported, a case that has seen the seizure or freezing of $2.2 billion of assets.

Defendant Su Haijin who has a Cypriot passport, admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges, the report said, and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Su, was one of 10 foreigners arrested in Singapore in August last year in simultaneous raids. The assets seized or frozen include cars, luxury properties, cash and jewellery.

Su had faced 14 charges that included possessing about S$2.4 million ($1.78 million) suspected to have been earned from illegal remote gambling, two charges of resisting arrest and three charges of conspiring to use forged financial statements.

Su had jumped from a second-floor balcony of a bungalow to try to evade arrest, the police said in August last year.

Reuters had reported the arrest of Wang Dehai, aged 34 at the time who also had a Cypriot passport.

Cyprus’ interior ministry said at the time it was closely following the case and would revoke their citizenship if necessary.

Su’s conviction followed that of Cambodian Su Wenqiang, who was sentenced to 13 months in jail for two counts of money laundering on Tuesday. Court cases against the other defendants are ongoing.

The investigation prompted authorities to set up an inter-ministerial panel to review anti-money laundering measures and inspect financial institutions suspected of involvement.

Government agencies are also reviewing tax incentives for family offices and looking into whether high-value assets such as luxury cars and bags should be subject to regulation.

