What’s on this weekend

A spring weekend of pop-up markets, exciting street art exhibitions, experimental music performances and fun workshops await this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a selection of what’s happening all around Cyprus.

Several bazaars and second-hand markets are happening this weekend, mainly in Nicosia. From Thursday to Friday, the second-hand Clothing Bazaar will take place at Prozak’s Common Room featuring all sorts of preloved clothing and accessories as well as upcycled creations. Yfantourgeio will also host a two-day market featuring sustainable fashion. The Second Life Wardrobe Gala on Saturday and Sunday will include second-hand vintage clothes, a tattoo station as well as bites and drinks to enjoy.

In a slightly different mood, Geek Mania Cyprus will host the Gaming and Collectibles Bazaar at Moondog’s Bar & Grill will showcase gaming delights and rare collectibles. Cosplayers, comics, games and more will fill Moondog’s from 12pm to 7pm on Sunday.

On Sunday and Monday, the 3rd edition of the Breach Festival will take place in Nicosia featuring a series of experimental and improvised musical performances. A number of local and international artists are set to perform at Ktirion 53 across the two days, hailing from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, Switzerland, and Spain.

In Limassol, renowned street artist Paparazzi will present a solo exhibition at The Warehouse by It Quarter, organised by Alpha CK Art Gallery. Titled Vandalize, the exhibition will be open from Friday to Sunday and will include a blend of graffiti, live performances, 3D animations and international guest artists.

Other happenings this weekend include a concert with the Piano Trio featuring Grigoris Theodoridis, Attila Gyárfás and Christos Yerolatsitis at Technopolis 20 on Thursday night, Cornaro Art Center on Friday and Windcraft Music Centre on Saturday; and the opening of the first solo exhibition of the talented sculptor-ceramist Maria Kyprianou at Gallery Morfi, Limassol on Friday at 7pm.

 

Spring Clothing Bazaar

Vintage bazaar. April 4-6. Kafenio Prozak, Nicosia. Thursday-Friday: 4pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-7pm. Facebook event: Spring Clothing Bazaar

Second Life Wardrobe Gala

Vintage market, tattoo artists and more. April 6-7. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 11am-7pm. Tel: 99-409900. Facebook event: Second Life Wardrobe Gala

Gaming and Collectibles Bazaar

Bazaar by Geek Mania Cyprus. April 7. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. 12pm – 7pm

3rd Breach Festival

Experimental music festival with improv performances. April 7-8. Ktirion 53, Athinas 25-27, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com/

Vandalize

solo exhibition of the street artist Paparazzi. April 5-7. The Warehouse by It Quarter, Limassol. 6pm-10pm

