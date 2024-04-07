April 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Yet another concern about smart meters

By CM Reader's View01
letters 1 grammata gramata

I read with interest, “Our View:  Host of concerns about smart meters” (Cyprus Mail, April 2). While raising some important issues, there is at least one glaring omission:  health and safety.

A growing body of independently funded, scientific evidence links radio frequency (RF) radiation to a range of harmful effects at legally allowed levels. Wireless smart meters typically produce short, high levels of pulsed (RF)/microwaves.  I quote American public health physician, Dr David Carpenter, May 2015: “While smart meters are too new for there to be human health studies specifically on exposure from smart meters, there is a strong body of evidence that demonstrates a variety of adverse human health effects, including cancer, and effects on brain and behaviour, coming from exposure to radiofrequency radiation like that generated by wireless smart meters.” Ref.  https://ehtrust.org/educate-yourself/health-risks-posed-by-smartmeters/.

In addition, how many more antennas will be required to convey wireless data transmissions from hundreds of thousands of “smart” meters? Who makes these decisions anyway, without public consultation? Most media and corporate coverage/publicity, with glowing reports about “smart tech”, conveniently omits mentions about these concerns.

Where there is risk, there must be choice, and this applies especially so to “smart” meters.

 

Linda Leblanc, Peyia

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
letters 1 grammata gramata

Related Posts

Shame on Cyprus Post and customs

CM Reader's View

Egypt’s economy and how it could impact the EU

CM Guest Columnist

Health risks associated with time change

CM Reader's View

Russia: the really dangerous ones are sane

Gwynne Dyer

Lawyers warn UK prime minister of genocide

Alper Ali Riza

Our View: What would a potential Palestinian exodus mean for Cyprus?

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign