April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus beer market witnessed significant growth in March

By Souzana Psara01
beer

In March 2023, total beer shipments experienced a notable increase, rising by 10 per cent year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by domestic shipments.

According to the data from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) the total deliveries of beer in March stood at 3.43 million litres, in comparison to 2.95 million in the same month of the previous year.

Specifically, deliveries to the domestic market amounted to 3.3 million litres, which represents an increase of 11.5 per cent compared to the corresponding month in 2023.

Conversely, exports demonstrated a decline, showing a decrease of almost 18 per cent on an annual basis. This downturn brought the figure down to 0.14 million litres, compared to 0.17 million in March 2023.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

