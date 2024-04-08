April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeaturedHealth

Health minister ‘will take action’ over medicine scandal

By Andria Kades00
damianos
Health Minister Michael Damianos

Health Minister Michael Damianos on Monday received a fact-finding report over the medicine scandal in which he vowed he would act accordingly based on the findings.

The report comes after revelations that €880,000 worth of medicine was damaged on March 18 after bad weather flooded the warehouse.

To make things worse, it later emerged the warehouse was leased by the government for €6,600 a year and then subleased back to the state at more than 10 times the price, at €135,000.

Spokesman for the health ministry Demetris Constantinou said the minister received the report shortly after noon but the contents were not known yet.

It is a long report, for which Damianos has yet to study, he said.

Nonetheless, the minister will study the report duly and “act accordingly”, the spokesman said.

He added there is nothing more to be said publicly but once the report is complete, the ministry will take a stance.

Damianos has assured there are no shortages on medicines and there would be no problems.

“The ministry has the mechanisms both locally and internationally, to ensure the supply of medicine.”

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Man fined and banned from sports venues

Jonathan Shkurko

Third arrest made in Larnaca drugs case

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot baby named after Argentinian footballer

Tom Cleaver

First bee park opened on state land

Jonathan Shkurko

Minister has big plans for wine sector

Souzana Psara

Nicosia voted second-best Erasmus destination in Europe

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign