April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Denmark agrees with Cyprus on Syria

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Παράτυποι μεταναστες έφτασαν δια θαλασσής στην Κύπρο από τον Λίβανο

Cyprus’ initiative to re-evaluate the status of specific areas in Syria was discussed at length on Wednesday during a meeting between Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and his Danish counterpart Kaare Dybvad Bek.

The Danish official said that his country recognises the enormous pressure on Cyprus due to massive flows of migrants of Syrian origin, and he endorses the position that the time has come to examine the real facts in Syria to allow states to carry out returns under specific and strict conditions.

Ioannou conveyed to the Danish minister the suggestion to promote the creation of a group with the participation of European countries, with the aim of preparing an official joint document to the European Commission on the Syrian issue, a proposal with which Dybvad agreed.

Tomorrow Ioannou will visit Prague where he will have a meeting with the interior minister of the Czech Republic, Vít Rakušan.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Learn the art of contortion with world-renowned coach

Eleni Philippou

Government ‘going soft’ on church over illegal building

Nikolaos Prakas

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Tamassos bishop claims he is being tarnished

Nikolaos Prakas

Donkey dead after being run over on motorway

Tom Cleaver

Cultural hotspot in Cyprus mountains

Sara Douedari
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign