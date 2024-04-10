April 10, 2024

Grand reopening of Nammos Limassol, The Retail Village

By Press Release01
Grand reopening of Nammos Limassol, Retail Village

On April 25th, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa will be thrust into the spotlight with the much-anticipated launch of Nammos Limassol’s third season, alongside the opening of The Retail Village for the second consecutive year. Nestled within Parklane Resort & Spa, Nammos Limassol, honoured as the Best Hotel & Resort Restaurant – Outdoor, and The Retail Village, Cyprus’ premier high-end shopping destination, invite guests once more to experience days and nights of unmatched luxury and unparalleled style.

Set against the backdrop of Limassol Bay, Nammos Limassol is where high life meets summer bliss. With its minimal chic ambiance and cosmopolitan spirit, it sets the perfect stage to enjoy experiences that captivate all the senses. Here, the freshest seafood, prime beef cuts, and fine Mediterranean dishes create an unsurpassed gastronomic journey. Paired with exceptional service, an extensive wine list, a premium champagne collection, and imaginative cocktails from top mixologists, the excitement simply takes off.

Synonymous with an unpretentious lifestyle, infused with a sunny sense of freedom, Nammos Limassol promises to blow us away with its electrifying party chic vibes once more. Prepare for exhilarating nights as the stage lights up with famous bands and artists from across the world. Kicking things off on April 27th for the Opening Party are The Gypsy Queens, the French pop sensation beloved by the international jet set, to be followed by famous DJs, fan favourites such as the ultimate star Antonis Remos – this year together with the stunning Eleni Foureira – and the energetic Goldsingers, as well as many more such exciting events. Check out the Nammos Events 2024 Calendar here.

Adjacent to Nammos Limassol restaurant, The Retail Village made its triumphant debut last year as an exclusive high-end fashion destination. Hosting an exquisite selection of luxury brands, such as DIOR WOMENSWEAR and MENSWEAR, LORO PIANA, LOEWE and OFF-WHITE, it returns this year to offer Cyprus residents and visitors a unique fashion experience in a refined, idyllic setting, with personalised service and collections that dazzle with their elegance and innovation.

Parklane Resort & Spa The Retail Village Dior

This summer, the DIOR boutique is dressed in Toile de Jouy Soleil, a celestial sketch adorned with hypnotic stars. A majestic sun crowned with flowers in turn sublimates the boutique façade and interior, with luxuriant vegetation, fascinating sculptures covered with shells, colourful touches – from aqua green to coral – and furniture specially conceived for the occasion completing the enchanting universe.

Parklane Resort & Spa The Retail Village Loro Piana

At LORO PIANA, a symbol of excellence of Italian know-how, the Spring Summer 2024 collection explores the brand’s affinities with Japan, a country celebrated for its rich culture and artisanship. The collection takes us on a journey into a balance with nature and a dedication to craft, blending a classic colour palette with precious textures. Additionally, discover the Summer Resort 2024 collection for Men & Ladies that combines luxury, practicality, and sophistication by adding bohemian flair to Loro Piana’s timeless elegance.

Parklane Resort & Spa The Retail Village Loewe

Spanish luxury fashion brand LOEWE, today under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, deploys a playful wardrobe charged with vibrant energy and suited for summer occasions. Whether in the city or on holiday, attending music festivals or on summer strolls around town, LOEWE pieces deliver an unmistakable sense of ease, thanks to their distinctive craft.

Parklane Resort & Spa The Retail Village Off White

Meanwhile, the OFF-WHITE Resort 2024 Collection revisits its roots, honouring the vision of its innovative founder, Virgil Abloh. White and black dominate the men’s collection, while the women’s collection presents pieces that combine femininity with strength.

Join us from April 25th at Nammos Limassol and The Retail Village, for a season filled with luxury, style and unforgettable memories.

Nammos Limassol

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

