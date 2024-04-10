April 10, 2024

Restaurant review: WOKnROLL, Limassol

By Kyriacos Nicolaou07
Have you ever found yourself driving past a restaurant on an almost daily basis and wondering why you’ve never stopped to try it out? This was the case with WOKnROLL. Located in a very central location in Limassol, WOKnROLL is a charming restaurant which I can see myself adding to my regular rotation of eateries, particularly as it’s convenient, aside from the obvious factor of offering great food.

While the restaurant welcomes visitors with a tidy and tastefully decorated exterior, with subtle touches that give off a cosy vibe, it would be accurate to say that sitting inside would be a better bet during colder weather.

The restaurant’s outdoor area has a strong touch of green, with various plants used to uplift the surroundings, creating a peaceful setting to enjoy your meal. The gentle hum of overhead fans added to the relaxing atmosphere, not to mention the obvious benefit of being kept cool without an AC blasting polar gusts of winds at either yourself or your warm food. In addition, a well-placed hedge provided privacy for diners from the busy street outside.

Enhancing the atmosphere was the restaurant’s thoughtfully-selected playlist, creating a lively mood without being intrusive or overwhelming.

Perusing the menu can be a bit of chin scratcher as there is an expansive selection on offer. Thankfully, the attentive staff was welcoming and eager to help. They quickly identified vegan dishes for one person in our party, but more on that later.

We chose to start with an ice-cold Asahi beer and a cocktail called The Blossom, both of which were refreshing and perfectly matched the warm evening. We began with Pork Bao Buns (obviously not for all of us, sorry vegans and those fasting). They were excellent and a bit more substantial than other variants of this dish I tried elsewhere. Their sweet and juicy taste was further elevated by the tangy crunch of pickled cucumber.

rest2The Ceviche Hamachi brought a burst of freshness, with its citrusy flavours blending seamlessly with the gentle spiciness of the jalapeno lime sauce. Of all of our dishes, this was the most suited to the summer, and I heartily recommend this to lovers of anything that is dominated by lemon, lime and avocado.

Transitioning to the main course, we tried the Rainbow roll, which included Tuna and Sea Bass, and Avocado sushi rolls, again providing a great fusion of tastes and textures.

In addition, the quarter Crispy Duck was just as excellent (more than enough for one person), with its succulent meat paired perfectly with a flavourful Hoisin Sauce and served with soft pancakes and crunchy vegetables, including carrots, cucumbers and spring onions.

We wrapped things up with a vegan chocolate tart, which is as good a dessert as you’ll get without using eggs, milk and butter. Its flavour is that of pure cocoa, while you can also taste coconut shavings used to break up the chocolate flavour. If you can’t have animal products, this is the way to go.

I would say that restaurants where the owner is front and centre tend to perform better than others, at least in my experience. In this instance, the owner, who is unashamedly the face of the business, was present throughout our visit, talking to regulars and new clients alike, asking them if everything was up to scratch. If you’re proud of your product, then there is no need to hide from patrons.

And yes, the decision to try a restaurant you see every day on your commute proved to be a wise decision.

 

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Asian food

WHERE WOKnROLL, Agias Filaxeos 97, Limassol

WHEN Daily 11:45 am-3 pm, 5:15-10:30 pm, Sunday 5:30-10:30 pm

HOW MUCH €9-10 for noodles, €14.50 for duck, €7-10 for sushi

CONTACT 77771707

 

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

