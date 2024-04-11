April 11, 2024

Bomb goes off at estate agents

By Tom Cleaver01
A bomb exploded outside the front of an estate agents’ office in Limassol on Thursday morning.

The estate agents’ office is located in the Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood.

Police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, while tests carried out by a pyrotechnician determined that the explosion was caused by the detonation of a high-powered improvised explosive device.

The estate agency is owned by a 39-year-old Greek Cypriot, and it is currently believed he was not known to the authorities in the past.

He is expected to give a statement to the police later on Thursday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

