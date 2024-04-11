April 11, 2024

Mind-blowing show in Nicosia this weekend

By Eleni Philippou02
Ready to be swept away into a world where reality blurs and imagination reigns? A magic show by Mental Val, an award-winning Cypriot magician, is coming up this weekend to present a night of mind-bending illusions, laughter and sheer wonder to Nicosia audiences.

His Can you Imagine? show at Theatro Maskarini this Friday and Saturday will blend mystery, enigma, magic and awe in an immersive one-hour set at 8.30pm. Mental Val, renowned for his unparalleled mastery of magic and mentalism, invites audiences on a journey beyond the ordinary. Drawing upon the awe-inspiring power of the human imagination, he weaves a mesmerising tapestry of mind-bending tricks and illusions that leave audiences spellbound, questioning what is real and what is imagined.

“This show is not just about magic, it’s a celebration of the untapped potential within each of us,” Mental Val explains. “It’s an exploration of the uncharted territories of the mind, where we discover that the boundaries of reality are only as confined as our imagination allows.”

The hour-long spectacle, conducted in Greek and suitable for individuals aged 16 and above, promises an immersive experience. Audience participation is encouraged, offering attendees the chance to become part of the magic, although it’s not mandatory.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this one-of-a-kind magic show!” Mental Val urges. “Join me on a wild ride where reality takes a backseat, and imagination steals the spotlight in Can You Imagine? Get ready to be amazed, uplifted, and mind-blown!”

 

Can You Imagine?

Magic show by mentalist Mental Val. April 12-13. Theatre Maskarini, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

