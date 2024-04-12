A minute with Soula Evangelou Singer

April 12, 2024

Where do you live and with whom?
I live Limassol with fiancé.

What did you have for breakfast?
I love to eat eggs, and of course coffee.

Describe your perfect day
Saturday is the perfect day, which is the only day I have free, up until the evening when I can go to work and sing, which I love.

Best book ever read?
I love films more than books, so I can’t really pick a favourite.

Best childhood memory?
It was in gymnasium, when I represented by school in a music contest, and we won the top prize.

What is always in your fridge?
I always have eggs and vegetables.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
I listen to jazz. I love Etta James. Generally, I have some CDs that are more instrumental, which I love to listen to.

What’s your spirit animal?
The lion because it is a royal animal, and it fights to achieve its goals, which is something I also do in my life.

What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of my daughter, and she has similar qualities to me, and she is my little star. No one else studied music in my family, and I always feel like I am the beginning of this trend seeing my daughter.
I started my musical journey in gymnasium, when the teacher recommended to my parents that I should follow it.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
The Phantom of the Opera, which is something I still love to watch today. I also love The Sound of Music with Julie Andrews. These are my favourite films.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
I would love to meet Charis Alexiou, a Greek singer, because when I was little, I used to sing her songs, and I admire her. I would love to learn more about her life and her career.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
I would go back to lyceum, because I was in the musical high school, and I would love to finish something I started there with better choices.

What is your greatest fear?
Stress. I just don’t like to feel that.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t rush to have children. The child is not a problem, but I would like to accomplish more things during that time. I don’t regret having a baby.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
His stubbornness.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
I am very happy with everything I am doing, and would just have my family close to me.

