April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

National Security Council meets to address migration issues

By Andria Kades0153
ΠτΔ Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφάλειας //
President Nikos Christodoulides presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council

The National Security Council will be convening at 11am on Friday, to discuss migration and regional developments.

Chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides, the meeting at the palace will be with the ministers of foreign affairs, justice and defence.

Head of the national guard and secret service chief will also be attending.

“The National Security Council will be discussing the recent migration flow and have an exchange of opinion over developments in the region,” a government source told the Cyprus Mail.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

