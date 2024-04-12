April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Officers spot migrant boat off the coast of Cape Greco

By Nikolaos Prakas01
migrant boat
File photo: a boat with migrants

Officers from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) are attempting to help a migrant boat spotted off the cost of Cape Greco, authorities said on Friday.

The boat was spotted in the afternoon.

Officers are approaching the boat to determine the number of migrants, and the country they set off from.

Earlier this week, President Nikos Christodoulides visited Lebanon to discuss the issue of migrants arriving from the neighbouring country.

Christodoulides stressed that the implementation of EU actions also depends on the results of those taken by both sides to address migration and increased flows towards Cyprus.

The leadership of Lebanon recognised the urgent need and committed to intensifying efforts to monitor and identify illegal trafficking networks.

It was also agreed that there will be a mutual commitment to implement the agreements reached during Monday’s discussions.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

