April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Sport

I am Maximus wins Grand National

By Reuters News Service07
grand national festival 2024
I Am Maximus stormed clear to win the Grand National at Aintree for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins

I Am Maximus romped to a stunning victory in the Grand National steeplechase on Saturday as trainer Willie Mullins continued his dominant jump-racing season.

The iconic race, watched by tens of thousands at the Aintree course and millions around the world, was wide open as the last of the 30 fences was cleared.

But 7-1 joint-favourite I Am Maximus, under Irish jockey Paul Townend, produced a devastating burst of speed to leave the field trailing in his wake.

Delta Work (28-1) was second with Minella Indo, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, in third place.

Twenty one horses finished the race from the initial field of 32 with no reported casualties.

“What an unbelievable race and an unbelievable horse. It is a bit surreal, to be honest,” Townend told ITV Sport.

“I ended up being first to the first and got to the Melling Road and he backed back.

“Gold Cups and Grade Ones are special but Grand Nationals are different. You need so much luck. I am a lucky boy.”

Last month the Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs, also ridden by Townend, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the second year in succession.

