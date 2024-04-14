April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Govt plan already helped those hit by attacks (updated)

By Katy Turner0238
Kombos, foreign minister, foreign ministry
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

In light of developments in the region, the foreign ministry on Sunday said that the Estia plan has been activated in case there was a need for evacuations but so far no formal request has been received.

However, over 700 people have passed through the island as their flights were disrupted.

The crisis management centre of the foreign ministry is “fully operational and alert,” minister Constantinos Kombos said after a snap meeting of the National Security Council.

“All the necessary preparatory steps have been taken so that in case needed we are ready,” he added.

Due to the earlier closure of the airspace of Jordan and Lebanon, four flights with a total of 704 passengers landed on Saturday in Larnaca.

“Two flights to Lebanon departed for Beirut this morning, while one of the two flights to Jordan [was due to] depart for Amman at noon today. There were 101 Jordanians on board, who were provided with all the necessary facilities until they departed for their destination,” the minister said.

He added that he had been in constant contact with his counterparts for the last 24 hours, “discussing and exchanging views and information on the situation, a situation which is particularly worrying, as you can imagine”.

The foreign ministry will “continue to closely monitor developments and take all necessary actions,” Kombos said.

Our position is clear that anything that could lead to ignition and prolongation of the crisis must be avoided. We call for restraint and, in an already tense state of affairs, what is happening is particularly problematic,” he said.

All the services of the state, he added, are in an active attitude of preparation to be able to cope, without of course this meaning that the situation depends on us.

Earlier Kombos condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel on Saturday night.

“Imperative to avoid further escalation and destabilization,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

We call for restraint. Regional security and stability must be preserved.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

Related Posts

The worst economic crisis in Turkish Cypriot history

Esra Aygin

Drugs ‘possibly’ found prison guards area

Katy Turner

The people who never give up: President launches charity march

Katy Turner

Cyprus has shown sensitivity, president says after Syrian asylum applications suspended

Katy Turner

One arrested after latest migrant boat arrives

Katy Turner

Flights cancelled, diverted to Cyprus

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign