April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Iranian airports cancel flights until Monday morning

By Reuters News Service
People walk below an anti-Israel billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran

Several Iranian airports including Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International have cancelled flights until Monday, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, as tensions flared in the Middle East with Iran’s attack on Israel overnight.

Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel through Saturday night into Sunday as a response to Israel’s bombing of its consulate in Syria on April 1, raising fears of a possible Israeli retaliation against Tehran.

“All flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport have been cancelled until 6 a.m. (0230 GMT) following an announcement by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation,” the airport’s executive told the Iranian Student News Agency.

Domestic flights from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and airports in Shiraz, Isfahan, Bushehr, Kerman, Ilam, and Sanandaj have also been cancelled until Monday morning, according to Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company, as the country’s western airspace remains off limits to flights.

Major airlines across the Middle East have announced the cancellation of some of their flights, while having to reroute others.

