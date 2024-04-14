April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New migrant boat arrives

By Katy Turner
File photo

A boat with 22 migrants on board was spotted on the police radar at 1pm on Sunday off the coast of Cape Greco.

Officers from the marine and port police were dispatched to the scene.

They found two women, two children and 18 men on the boat who were safely steered to Larnaca port where their details will be taken.

 

