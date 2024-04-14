April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One arrested after latest migrant boat arrives

By Katy Turner05
migrants

A man has been arrested after appearing to be the pilot of a boat that brought a further 32 migrants to the island on Saturday,

The boat arrived early on Saturday evening after police radar picked it up off the coast near Cape Greco.

It has 19 men, three women, three children and seven unaccompanied minors on board.

It was spotted 22 nautical miles off the coast, at which point a port police vessel was dispatched.

All those on board were taken to Larnaca port where their details were recorded before being taken on to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

Related Posts

Flights cancelled, diverted to Cyprus

Katy Turner

National Security Council meeting to get underway

Katy Turner

‘Political climate benefits Elam’

Andria Kades

British fighter jets dispatched from Akrotiri after Iran launches attack against Israel

Andria Kades

Snap National Security Council meeting called as Iran launches drones at Israel

Andria Kades

Cyprus suspends asylum processing for Syrians (Update)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign