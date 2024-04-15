April 15, 2024

Cyprus minister in Abu Dhabi for energy conference

By Souzana Psara09
abu dhabi 2
Abu Dhabi (file photo)

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou is currently in Abu Dhabi to participate in the 14th Session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), scheduled to take place from April 16 to 18, 2024.

In conjunction with this event, according to a statement by the ministry, Papanastasiou will engage in a Ministerial Roundtable Discussion on “Infrastructure for the Energy Transition: Utilities for Net Zero Alliance”.

This session will see the participation of EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, the IRENA Director General, the CEO of TAQA (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC), and others.

Furthermore, during his stay in the UAE capital, Papanastasiou will take part in the proceedings of the 16th edition of the international exhibition and conference, the World Future Energy Summit, which coincides with the same dates.

Additionally, he is scheduled to have several meetings, including with senior officials of ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company).

The minister is set to return to Cyprus on Thursday.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

