EU environment commissioner in Cyprus to discuss key files

By Iole Damaskinos
European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius

European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius is holding meetings in Cyprus on Monday to discuss key environmental files.

The commissioner will meet with Minister of Agriculture Maria Panayiotou, and Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna to discuss key European and environmental files, such as the waste framework directive and the forest monitoring law, according to a press release issued by the European Commission.

This will be followed by discussions of the commissioner with environmental, conservation and biodiversity NGOs from both communities of Cyprus. Commissioner Sinkevičius will also meet with Mayor of Nicosia Constantinos Yiorkadjis, and will visit CYENS Center of Excellence and environmental projects in Nicosia.

