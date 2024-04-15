April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Govt taking all measures for security

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Κυβερνητικός Εκπρόσωπος – Ενημέρωση ΜΜΕ
Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis

The government is taking all necessary measures for security following Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday.

He said members of the National Security Council are in constant contact and any further developments will on the situation be announced accordingly.

Asked if there are concerns about security in Cyprus, Letymbiotis said that “current indications do not point to immediate danger.

“However, we are facing an escalation of tension in the wider region and we are taking all measures for our security,” he said.

Letymbiotis echoed President Nikos Christodoulides’ statements on Sunday, when he said the situation in Israel is “very difficult”, but stressed the island is not involved in any attacks, a reference to the use of the British bases to launch jets.

Asked if there was a chance that Cyprus would be a target, he answered “our country proves in practice that it is not involved in any way in the escalation. We do not think that we solve problems with attacks”.

Speaking after the meeting of the National Security Council, which lasted shortly over an hour, he expressed the hope that “there would be no further aggravation which would not be in anyone’s interest.

“We have reviewed the situation within and outside Cyprus and we are alert, we are monitoring the situation very carefully,” he added.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

