April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man caught transporting stolen car engines

By Staff Reporter00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

A 26-year-old man arrested for illegal possession of property will appear before the District Court of Nicosia on Monday for the immediate registration of his case.

According to the police, officers arrested the man on Sunday afternoon after a motorised patrol stopped the suspect in his car on the Nicosia – Limassol highway.

Police searched the luggage compartment of the vehicle and found two car engines for which the 26-year-old could not provide adequate explanation, as a result of which he was arrested for evident offences.

Further investigations established that the two engines had been stolen from an open space in a Nicosia village.

The Pera Chorio police station is furthering the investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

President to discuss Cyprus investment prospects in the UK

Staff Reporter

EU environment commissioner in Cyprus to discuss key files

Iole Damaskinos

Stakeholders to discuss Larnaca port impasse at Presidential Palace

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s weather: Warm and clear, dust on the way

Staff Reporter

Explosion rocks Pyla hotel

Staff Reporter

Sending Cyprus gas to Egypt

Dr Charles Ellinas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign