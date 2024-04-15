April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to buy in 2024

By CM Guest Columnist00
bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are a valuable investment to consider in 2024. Owing to inflation, most currencies experience a decline in value. Cryptos can effectively safeguard against inflation due to their limited supply and high demand. Considering the many cryptos available in the market, determining which ones to buy can be challenging. Outlined below are the top five cryptocurrencies to buy in 2024.

1.   Bitcoin

Bitcoin is expected to reach an all-time high of $88,000 throughout the year before settling at around $77,000 at the end of 2024. This boom is associated with several factors, including:

  • Bitcoin halving: This event occurs every four years and involves cutting the Bitcoin reward in half. Bitcoin halving leads to reduced supply and high demand, which translates to higher prices
  • Bitcoin ETF approval: Thanks to this approval by the SEC early in 2024, mainstream investors can now access Bitcoin without having custody or directly holding the real BTC
  • Bitcoin is one of the established cryptos: Bitcoin has a proven track record of resilience and security against attacks, making it one of the safety tokens to invest in

The growing adoption of this token by countries is another reason to buy Bitcoin.

2.   Solana

Solana, often called Ethereum killer because of its capability to address some of the Ethereum network’s limitations, like slower transactions, is a layer 1 network. Solana utilizes the Proof-of-income and proof-of-stake mechanisms, which leads to high scalability and transaction speeds. This crypto network offers significantly low transaction fees, making it a cost-effective option. The Solana network has several use cases that make it worth buying. They include:

  • Decentralized application development
  • Play-to-earn games development
  • Non-fungible token development
  • Decentralized finance

If you wish to buy Solana, it is important to educate yourself on its technology, possible rewards and risks, and ecosystem.

3.   Ethereum

Ethereum is among the largest cryptos by market capitalization and an open-source blockchain network that can handle the following besides being a digital currency:

  • Decentralized applications
  • Smart contracts
  • Decentralized financial services
  • Tokenized assets
  • Financial transactions

Ethereum network has been tried and tested over the years of its operations and billions of transitions, making it worth investing in. Ethereum’s decentralized nature allows users to avoid intermediaries such as banks and lawyers. The network also boasts a big, active community of stakeholders, developers, and enthusiasts committed to the crypto’s growth and improvement.

4.   Polkadot

Polkadot is an open-source blockchain meant to connect different networks to each other while promoting seamless data transfers among them. Besides addressing the interoperability challenge, this cryptocurrency seeks to solve security and scalability concerns. In addition, Polkadot’s connectivity sets up links with leading, pre-existing platforms like Ethereum and Bitcoin. This blockchain sets itself apart from competitive blockchains through its scalability and efficiency. Polkadot has two primary uses, including:

  • Staking: This allows you to earn extra Polkadot tokens by taking part in transaction validation
  • Governance: As a Polkadot holder, you help shape the project’s future

5.   Ripple

Ripple is designed to facilitate fast and affordable cross-border transactions with a unique emphasis on serving banks and other financial institutions. The platform uses XRP plus other cryptos and fiat currencies to process transactions. Unlike SWIFT and other competing systems, ripple completes international settlements within seconds. Ripple reduces barriers to international and banking settlement use, expanding access.

Endnote

Considering the many digital coins available, determining the ones to purchase can be challenging. Familiarize yourself with the top cryptocurrencies to buy in 2024.

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Tepak joins €2.8 million maritime research project

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus property market bruised by inflation and geopolitical conflicts, council president says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Stock Exchange can become gateway to capital, CSE president says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President to discuss Cyprus investment prospects in the UK

Staff Reporter

ECB’s confidence in fight against inflation growing, Villeroy says

Reuters News Service

OpenAI’s Altman pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to large firms, including some Microsoft customers

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign