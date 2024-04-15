April 15, 2024

Up to €4K benefit for Nissan Qashqai from Pilakoutas

All-New Nissan Qashqai

The Pilakoutas Group is offering the Nissan Qashqai with a benefit of up to €4,000. The offer is for upgraded versions of Nissan’s best-selling SUV, with automatic transmission and a wealth of comfort, safety and connectivity features.

The memorable Nissan Qashqai made history, not only as a pioneering offering for Nissan, but also as the most successful SUV model in its class. It was first launched on the market in 2007, with its third generation on display at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms.

Outstanding for its striking and contemporary design, the latest Qashqai’s spacious interiors and high level of safety, comfort, technology and Japanese reliability, powerfully deliver on a promise of quality. Meanwhile, its Mild Hybrid technology that powers the 1.3 DiG-T petrol engine and its innovative and award-winning e-POWER system, offers the EV experience with unlimited range and without charging.

Furthermore, with both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions, the Qashqai meets the needs of the prospective buyer to the full, continuing to sweep awards in Europe. Only recently, the model was named the UK’s most reliable car after a survey of 50,000 British consumers, as well as once again awarded five stars for safety by the independent EuroNCAP organisation.

The Nissan Qashqai can be found at all Pilakoutas showrooms in Mild Hybrid versions and also with the innovative e-Power system. The model comes with a benefit of up to €4,000, immediate delivery and a seven-year warranty.

