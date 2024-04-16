April 16, 2024

Christodoulides outlines Cyprus economic strategy in London

By Jonathan Shkurko05
President Nikos Christodoulides in London

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday presented what he called the “three pillars of the government’s economic strategy to attract investments” during a closed meeting with investors, fund managers and entrepreneurs in London.

“In this first year of governance, we have been guided by three pillars, namely fiscal discipline and responsibility, bold and continuous reforms and a stable and healthy financial sector,” Christodoulides said in his introductory remarks at an event held at the High Commission of the Republic in the UK organised by the ‘Cypriots in the City’ networking group.

The President also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the Cypriot economy.

He also expressed his satisfaction that second and third-generation diaspora, as well as professionals from Cyprus, are at the helm of companies in the financial sector in London.

The event was opened by the newly appointed High Commissioner in London, Kyriacos Kouros and by the head of ‘Cypriots in the City’ Fanos Theofanous.

Later in the evening, Christodoulides is also set to attend a dinner celebrating 90 years since the founding of the ‘Greek Cypriot Brotherhood’, the oldest Cypriot association in the UK. During the dinner, the President be officially appointed as a patron of the organisation.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

