April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Prison guard remanded after drugs found

By Tom Cleaver00
prison

A 42-year-old prison guard was handed a six-day remand on Tuesday after being arrested when drugs were found in his locker at the central prison.

A total of 120 grams of cannabis were found inside the man’s locker, while it was reported he appeared to have consumed an amount of the drug on site.

In addition, police believe he intended to supply cannabis to inmates.

He has also been suspended from his post while the investigation continues.

The guard was arrested after the drugs were found on Sunday, having reportedly entered the prison the previous day holding a nylon bag.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing, with CCTV footage from inside the prison, messages sent and received on mobile phones belonging to the guard, other telecommunications data, and information regarding bank accounts set to be examined.

 

