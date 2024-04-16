April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two rescued from sinking boat

By Jonathan Shkurko04
The JRCC Zenon crisis-coordination centre in Larnaca

A boat with two people on board sank off the coast of Limassol on Tuesday afternoon, with the coast guard staging a rescue.

According to the Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC), at 4:15, the coast guard received information about a small vessel with two people on board sinking in the maritime area of Limassol bay, near the fish farms.

“The JRCC activated the national plan Nearchos by mobilising the coast guard’s patrol boat Morphou, which, after rescuing the two people in danger, transported them to the Limassol port and handed them over to an ambulance of the state health services (Okypy),” JRCC said after the incident said.

The conditions of the two people rescued are still unknown.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Larnaca set for new gallery

Iole Damaskinos

Legality of deputy ministries may be taken to court

Tom Cleaver

Monday laundering suspect released on bail

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Shipping Chamber calls for release of seafarers held by Iranian forces

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Five years for Paphos man who robbed kiosk

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus and Bahrain discuss tourism ties, air connectivity

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign