April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over thirty thousand euros in unpaid fines collected in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: CNA

Authorities in Paphos cashed in €30,615 in unpaid fines as part of an operation to execute warrants.

The money was collected on Tuesday through action by the Paphos CID, assistant director of operations, Michalis Nikolaou said.

According to Nikolaou, the operation lasted a day and a total of 126 fines pending were collected.

Such campaigns are to continue at regular intervals, he said.

