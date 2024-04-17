April 17, 2024

Restaurant review: Duomo, Paphos

By Sarah Coyne021
rest1

There are quite a few new restaurants opening in Paphos, so it is very easy to have your head turned and bypass the established ones. One such establishment is the Italian restaurant Duomo in Paphos, positioned just off the Tomb of the Kings Road. It has been possibly five years since my last visit, which is odd as I remember a great dining experience. Since then, it has enjoyed an extensive refurbishment and is much smarter than it used to be.

The stylish white interior was spotless, with black accessories throughout. There is a large interior with bi-fold doors to open on warmer days and a small terrace at the front. The tables with crisp white runners and linen napkins set the high standard for the meal. The unique crockery variations throughout the meal certainly added to the whole experience. A bonus at Duomo is the free car parking adjoining the restaurant.

The menu represents modern Italian cuisine with a diverse selection, which, according to the restaurant, is “freshly prepared day in, day out.” Even the fussiest eater would be hard-pressed not to find something on this menu to their liking. The menu included cold starters, salads, hot starters, bruschetta, soups (with a choice of four), black Angus steaks, grilled meats, chicken, pork & veal, treasures of the sea, specialist pasta, risottos and pizzas.

The pasta was presented on the menu in separate types so you could select your favourite. I liked that they did not all come with the same sauces but unique variations, which, in my opinion, offered an authentic Italian food experience. The menu also highlights some of their new dishes for the season. Tagliatelle Maiale includes pork strips, eggplant, spring onions, feta cheese, and sweet chilli sauce, which was one tempting option. Throughout the menu, there are many vegetarian and gluten-free options.

As we enjoyed our first drink, a small basket of three different bread rolls arrived at the table. Anyone trying to cut back on carbs should be warned that these are very tempting, especially when served with the superb olive tapenade. Evidently, the breads were homemade, and they were delicious.

rest2From the selection of 12 hot starters, I could quite happily have had 11 of them. As it was, my friend and I chose the same option of Verona Mushrooms and decided to share. This was just as well as the beautifully presented bowl of mushrooms was very large. The mushrooms were chopped and covered in a supreme creamy garlic and white wine sauce. They were quickly devoured with the bread rolls and were so good that I was inspired to research recipes and improve my homemade version.

The restaurant is renowned for its steaks, but we decided to go for slightly lighter dishes for our lunchtime visit. I Spinach and Ricotta Cannelloni, and the dish sizzled as it was laid on the table. Thankfully, after the bread and mushrooms, it was not too huge. The old adage ‘bursting with flavours’ can sometimes be overused, but this dish really did pop. The tomatoes were unlike any I had tried before, and the spinach and ricotta filling worked incredibly well. They left a bowl of parmesan on the table, which is unusual these days, as sometimes I find restaurants can be a little mean when they serve it themselves! I added just a sprinkle to enhance the exquisite flavours.

My friend went for Chicken Marsala, which was presented on a massive plate with matching portion sizes. On the side was a good selection of vegetables with roast new potatoes. The chicken was cooked with marsala, and the flavours of this wine from Sicily indeed dominated the sauce served over the chicken, making a great combination.

The food, together with the excellent service, created a wonderful lunch. On the Duomo website, it writes they strive “to make a memorable experience,” and I think they do. Since my visit a few days ago, whenever I am hungry, I can only think about the food I enjoyed. In addition, there was a delicious dessert selection and a comprehensive wine list. Duomo is recommended for any Italian food lover, and I will not leave it as long to make a return visit.

 

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Italian

WHERE Duomo, Just off Tomb of the Kings Avenue, Paphos

WHEN Open 7 days a week. Midday until 11pm

CONTACT 99 473931 – Booking recommended

HOW MUCH Starters from €9, Bruschettas from €5, Main courses from €18 and Pizzas from €17

cropped sarah coyne.jpg
Sarah has written restaurant reviews for the Cyprus Mail for six years. An ardent foodie who is passionate about wine, she also writes for other publications in Cyprus and the UK on several subjects, including art and property

