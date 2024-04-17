April 17, 2024

Two lorries damaged by fire in Paphos

Police on Wednesday are investigating a fire broke out in the early hours in a training vehicle in Paphos.

According to the police the fire broke out around 4.30am in a lorry used for driver training belonging to a 58-year-old drive instructor, which was permanently parked in the forecourt of the Transport Department in Paphos. 

A second truck that parked next to it, belonging to a company operating in the adjacent Mesoyi industrial area also suffered extensive damage.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and police cordoned off the scene, while authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the blaze.

