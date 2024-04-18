April 18, 2024

“Nurturing the talents of tomorrow”: Adsterra Backs Up the 2nd Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2024

By Souzana Psara01
adtech partner

Adsterra has proudly announced its sponsorship of the 2nd Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2024, scheduled to take place on April 20.

As the official AdTech partner, Adsterra is deeply committed to investing in the future generation, ensuring accessibility to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education for all.

This partnership with the Youth Tech Fest Cyprus underscores Adsterra’s dedication to empowering young minds to excel in the realms of technology and creativity.

Gala Grigoreva, Chief Marketing Officer at Adsterra, has expressed the company’s unwavering support for initiatives like the Youth Tech Fest, stating, “At Adsterra, we believe in nurturing the talents of tomorrow. By endorsing events such as the Youth Tech Fest Cyprus, we provide a platform for young innovators to embark on the transformative journey of technology and innovation.”

Moreover, the event will feature esteemed speakers including Dr Athena Michaelidou, Minister of Education, Sport and Youth; Gala Grigoreva herself, who is also the Community Leader of Women in Tech Cyprus; Thekla Paschali, Chief Technology Officer at payabl.; Yulia Tarasova, Co-founder of KidIT; Elpidoforos Anastasiou, Founder of Pascal Space Centre, among other great names.

Additionally, Gala Grigoreva will partake in discussions focusing on the importance of diversity and inclusion to businesses, and what actions can be taken by business leaders to remove barriers to quality STEAM education for underprivileged and underrepresented communities.

Furthermore, the agenda for the Youth Tech Fest Cyprus comprises three key events:

– A Summit for Educators and Parents, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

– An Edutainment Fair, which is an entire day dedicated to combining fun and learning, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

– An Awards Ceremony, honoring innovation achievers, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Join Adsterra, along with other industry leaders, at the 2nd Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2024 for a day filled with limitless learning, boundless inspiration, and unforgettable fun. Interested participants can register online at https://youthtechfest.com.

About Adsterra:

Adsterra is a leading player in the adtech industry, specializing in providing innovative advertising solutions that empower businesses to reach their target audience effectively. With a commitment to driving growth and fostering innovation, Adsterra continues to redefine digital advertising standards. For more information, visit https://adsterra.com.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

