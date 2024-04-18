April 18, 2024

Parliament opens lactation room for working mothers

By Staff Reporter00
A lactation room for women has just been opened in the parliament building, House President Annita Demetriou announced on Thursday.

Catering to female staff and visitors to the premises, the room is fully equipped and air conditioned, affording ideal conditions for mothers wanting to breastfeed there.

In her statement, Demetriou said that with this development the House of Representatives “tangibly shows its sensitivity toward breastfeeding mothers and babies”. In addition, the initiative helps foster a culture of caring about issues relating to women balancing their career with their home life.

Demetriou pledged also that parliament will continue supporting every initiative that contributes to creating “more humane, more functional, and more friendly conditions for working mothers, who are asked to take on multiple roles and demands in the modern era”.

