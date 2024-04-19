April 19, 2024

Man arrested over Pernera bomb explosion

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 31-year-old man in connection with an explosion which occurred in the Pernera area of Paralimni in March.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred outside a nightclub in the early hours of March 22, after a “low-powered explosive” had been placed outside its door.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) at the time, the explosion caused “extensive damage to the building”, but no injuries were reported.

The nightclub itself was closed at the time of the explosion as it is only open during the summer months.

The police’s investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

