April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

Pakistan police kill bomber, militant to thwart attack on Japanese nationals

By Reuters News Service01
suicide blast in pakistan
A police officer at the suicide blast site in Karachi, Pakistan April 19, 2024. REUTERA/Akhtar Soomro

Police in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi shot down a suicide bomber and a militant on Friday as they attacked a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals, all of whom survived, a police spokesperson said.

Islamist militants seeking to overthrow the government and set up their own strict brand of Islamic rule have launched some of Pakistan’s bloodiest attacks over the last few years, sometimes targeting foreigners, such as Chinese.

The Japanese survivors have been moved to a safe place in police custody, the police spokesperson, Abrar Hussain Baloch, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from any militant group.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan (Updated)

Reuters News Service

UN chief: limited, ‘sometimes nil’ improvement from Israel action on Gaza aid

Reuters News Service

Prince William back to public duties after Kate’s cancer revelation

Reuters News Service

Tehran could review ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israeli threats

Reuters News Service

India’s election officials climb hills, ford rivers to reach voters

Reuters News Service

US House to vote on Ukraine and Israel aid, despite objections

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign