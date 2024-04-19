April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest two shoplifters in Ayia Napa

By Nikolaos Prakas01
handcuffs5
File photo

Two women were arrested in Ayia Napa under suspicion of having shoplifted, police said on Friday.

The arrests, which took place on Wednesday, involved two women aged 20 and 32, following testimony implicating them in the thefts.

According to police reports, the women are believed to have stolen clothing, makeup, and food from various stores in the area. Upon questioning, the women reportedly admitted to the shoplifting.

Police stated that the total value of the stolen items amounted to €500 and that the store owners were able to identify and reclaim the stolen goods.

The arrested women have been formally charged, and a court date will be scheduled for a later time. Following the charges, the suspects were released.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Digital identity, signature coming soon — AI “here to stay”

Kyriacos Nicolaou

€10,000 for SME energy efficiency

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man caught driving at 106kph on residential street

Tom Cleaver

Sexual abuse in schools only ‘isolated incidents’

Nikolaos Prakas

€20 million for new businesses — youth and women key recipients

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos man injured in fall from second floor

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign