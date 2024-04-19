April 19, 2024

What to look forward to at Limassol theatre

By Eleni Philippou06
After the Rialto Theatre has finished hosting the 22nd Cyprus Film Days festival, the rest of April looks just as full on for the Limassol theatre. Next week it will host students and graduates of Limassol Music School who will present a tribute to the work of Cypriot composer Marios Tokas.

On April 23, the students, the School Choir, soloists and instrumental ensembles and Dimitris Basis will present a concert that pays homage to the legacy of Marios Tokas. The live music will continue on the following evening as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and an ensemble of distinguished artists will present the Mozart Requiem concert.

In the spirit of Holy Week, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem in D minor. Joining the orchestra on stage will be prominent conductor Gregory Buchalter, sopranos Mariza Anastasiades and Margarita Elia in the mezzo-soprano part, tenor Andreas Aroditis, Czech baritone Martin Vodrážka, as well as the acclaimed Aris Choir of Limassol, under the expert guidance of its choirmaster Solon Kladas.

Concluding April’s agenda, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation will bring its production of The Good Person of Szechwan by Bertolt Brecht to Limassol on April 27. Director Kostas Silvestros immerses himself in the Brechtian universe in a production inspired by the ideals of the great writer and poet to captivate audiences in a production in Greek.

 

Tribute to Marios Tokas

Concert by Limassol Music School. April 23. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €15. www.rialto.com.cy

Mozart Requiem

Concert by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and guests. April 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10-15. www.rialto.com.cy

The Good Person of Szechwan

Play adaptation of Bertlot Brecht’s work. April 27. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. With English and Turkish surtitles. In Greek. €12. www.rialto.com.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

